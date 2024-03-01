Asos relaunches influencer programme with employees

British online fashion retailer Asos has reintroduced its 'Asos Insider Influencer Programme', which was discontinued in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, however, it is once again to become part of Asos' updated marketing strategy.

The influencer programme brings together a total of 36 so-called "Asos Insiders" who are currently employed in various departments of the company. They were chosen for their strong sense of individual style and identity, their love of fashion and their knowledge of fashion trends, according to the company.

Their role will be to select and put together fashion pieces, curate, provide inspiration and share styling tips with customers. In this way, Asos aims to build an authentic connection with consumers. The Insiders can also support other Asos marketing activities, for example as a campaign face.

"We are very excited to bring back Asos Insiders and give our customers a look behind the scenes of Asos. As a company, we are full of fashion and style enthusiasts who love the brand and love shopping at Asos, and we believe there is no one better to help us build deep and authentic connections with our customers than our own Asos'ers," said Dan Elton, senior customer director at Asos.

The Insiders will be featured on Asos' social channels, including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as well as on the website and in emails from this week.