Asos reportedly hit by second lawsuit from Assos of Switzerland

Cycling brand Assos of Switzerland has launched what is now its second legal battle against British e-commerce giant Asos.

According to City AM, the Swiss company has filed a breach of contract claim against Asos to the English High Court, to which Asos Plc, Asos.com and Asos France were named defendants.

The exact details of the lawsuit are currently undisclosed, the media outlet noted.

This isn’t the first time the duo have been embroiled in a legal dispute, however. Back in 2016, Asos reached a settlement agreement with Assos and German retailer Anson’s Herrenhaus over allegations of trademark infringement.

As part of the deal, Asos agreed to pay 20.2 million pounds and said it would cease to sell cycling apparel or open stores in Germany, bringing to an end a lengthy legal battle that had first come to a head in 2010.

At the time, Asos’ former chief executive, Nick Beighton, said the company was pleased to “put this litigation behind us” and the settlement was “the right commercial decision for our business”.

Assos is currently owned by US private equity firm TZP Group, which snapped up a majority stake in the brand from the Maier family in 2015.