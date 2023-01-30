Asos takes to Secret Sales in bid to right-size stock portfolio

Fashion e-tailer Asos has unveiled a new partnership with non-full-price marketplace Secret Sales, through which customers can shop products from the brand.

Secret Sales shoppers will be able to access an initial selection of up to 1,000 products from Asos-owned brands, including Asos Design, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop and Miss Selfridges, all at lower price points.

The partnership will first launch in the UK, offering products that are no longer available on Asos’ own website.

The platform will then refresh inventory fortnightly, with future plans to centre around growing the selection of available items.

Speaking on the partnership, Matt Purt, co-founder and chief commercial officer at Secret Sales, said in a release: “Our focus is in helping brands and retailers deliver a long-term sustainable and profitable solution to clear non-full-price inventory, without having to compromise on margin or erode brand equity.

“We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Asos to our Secret Sales seller community and supporting their long-term strategy for managing off-price inventory.”

Asos noted that the deal comes as part of its efforts to clear stock efficiently, and follows the announcement that it would be implementing a 100 million pound stock write-off in an effort to right-size its portfolio.

Purchases of the brand via Secret Sales’ platform will be fulfilled by its existing infrastructure and capability, including packaging and shipping.