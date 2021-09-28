Asos to create 184 jobs in Northern Ireland at new Belfast tech hub

Asos is to create 184 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next three years through a new tech hub in Belfast that it has invested 14 million pounds in.

The new jobs are expected to contribute almost 6.5 million pounds in additional annual salaries, according to Northern Ireland’s economy minister Gordon Lyons, who announced the news.

The new hub will be operational in early 2022, with 52 dedicated roles in the first year, growing to 184 by 2024. Recruitment is already underway, and is across a range of levels and job functions including engineering and data science.

“Today’s announcement by Asos is a clear vote of confidence for Northern Ireland and our strong appeal as an investment location,” Lyons said.

He continued: “Its new Belfast Tech Hub and the creation of over 180 jobs represents a major investment in Northern Ireland by the company. In return, our talent base will provide it with the high quality engineering resources it needs to deliver its international growth plans.”

Asos CEO Nick Beighton commented: “As a rapidly growing business at the forefront of online retailing, we’re continually investing in our technology capabilities. Our new hub will provide us with cutting-edge tech expertise to support future growth.

“Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we’re excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city.”