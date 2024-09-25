'Asos to cut hundreds of jobs at its headquarters'

British online retailer Asos is planning to cut hundreds of jobs at its headquarters in Camden, London. Several media outlets, including the English newspaper The Mirror, report that the company wants to 'simplify' the organization in order to become profitable again.

Asos has been struggling financially for some time now, with losses rising to £120m in the first half of the year. Earlier this month, the company announced it was selling Topshop and Topman in a partnership with Heartland, with Asos retaining a 25 per cent stake in the brands.

According to Drapers, Asos is looking to hire more product managers and software engineers, while reducing the number of managers in its technology team. An Asos spokesperson said: "We have launched a joint consultation with our technology team on a proposed restructure. This is designed to encourage greater innovation and agility."

The spokesperson added: "The restructure will not change our overall workforce, but we want to ensure we have the right roles and skills to create the best experience for our customers. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the consultation is ongoing."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.