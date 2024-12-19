Asos uses 'Test & React' model for exclusive Adidas collection

British online retailer Asos has launched a Design collection in collaboration with German sportswear giant Adidas, created using its Test & React model, which allows brands to quickly respond to trends.

Traditionally, it takes an average of three to six months from the moment a collection is designed to the moment it hits the shelves. Faster production and delivery methods, however, such as the ‘Test and React’ model used by Asos, can reduce this time significantly. In the case of the collection with Adidas, it’s been reduced to just three weeks.

The ‘Test & React model’ allows companies to place orders in small batches, so they can be produced faster. They can also quickly reorder the latest trends using artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven predictions.

Currently in the midst of a transformation strategy, Asos' Adidas collaboration is a strategic choice, as underlined in a press release. According to Aayush Agarwal, head of business & product at Asos, the retailer wants to meet the high expectations of its young target group. The Test & React model is part of new, hopeful initiatives from the company that is dealing with a significant drop in sales. Asos' sales fell by 18 percent to 2.9 billion pounds in the financial year 2024.

Agarwal added: “Customers come to Asos looking for on-trend own-brand products and the most relevant partner brands. This Asos Design Adidas collection takes this to the next level by creating incredibly on-trend own-brand products to style a partner brand collection. This is only possible under the Test & React model, which allows us to do this quickly.”

The collection is available now and, at the time of writing, consists of 15 products that incorporate streetwear elements as well as on-trend patterns such as cow print.