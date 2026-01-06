Aspinal of London: Digital strategy and international expansion fuel 17.1 percent turnover rise

Aspinal of London Limited has announced a double-digit increase in annual turnover, underpinned by a robust digital-first strategy and a successful push into international markets. According to the company’s latest annual report for the year ended 31 March 2025, sales surged by 17.1 percent, reaching 45.2 million pounds (61.3 million dollars) compared to the previous fiscal year.

The luxury leather goods retailer reported an adjusted EBITDA of 6.1 million pounds, a 15.1 percent increase from the 5.3 million pounds achieved in FY24. This growth was realized despite a substantial uptick in marketing expenditure, which management attributed to the strategic "seeding" of new international operating markets. The profit for the financial year, after taxation, stood at 2.72 million pounds, slightly down from the previous year’s 2.89 million pounds, reflecting the increased investment in brand awareness and supply chain infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the board remains "confident and optimistic," targeting continued expansion in both domestic and international ecommerce channels. Key strategic priorities for the coming year include monitoring and mitigating economic risks in the USA while exploring new revenue opportunities, implementing new product categories to enhance the brand's "lifestyle proposition" and operating physical stores in key strategic locations to bolster online growth and brand perception.

Under its "Bee Aspinal" agenda, the company reported progress in its environmental commitments, including the continued use of compostable packaging and the procurement of renewable energy for its sites.

The company’s bank facilities with Santander Bank plc have been extended to May 2028, providing the necessary liquidity to support its ambitious growth plans through 2026 and beyond.