Associated British Foods signals potential Primark demerger

UK-based group Associated British Foods (ABF) is anticipated to present a strategy to decouple its Primark fashion business from its diversified food portfolio this Tuesday, according to Reuters. The move follows a comprehensive structural assessment intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Primark currently maintains a retail footprint of 486 stores across 19 international markets. Despite its scale, the fashion retailer experienced a 2.7 percent decline in underlying sales during the Christmas quarter.

Primark separation remains working assumption

The London-based parent company initiated the structural review last year, supported by advisory firm Rothschild. ABF chief executive officer, George Weston, indicated in November that the findings are scheduled for release by April 21, 2026, to align with the announcement of first-half results.

Weston noted that the separation of the clothing chain is the “working assumption” for the board. This strategic shift is being coordinated with Wittington Investments, the holding company for the Weston family, which intends to retain majority control over both business units post-separation.

The structural evaluation arrives as ABF shares have recorded a 14 percent decrease over the last year. By separating the high street retailer from the broader group, the board aims to address valuation discrepancies between its retail and food segments.

Management restructured ahead of transition

ABF has formalised the leadership at the fashion division by appointing Eoin Tonge as the permanent CEO of Primark. Tonge, formerly the group finance chief for ABF, has led the retailer in an interim capacity since March 10, 2025, following the sudden departure of Paul Marchant.

The executive team has been further expanded with the recruitment of Filip Ekvall, a former executive at Swedish brand H&M. Ekvall joins the company in the newly established position of chief commercial officer.

These appointments mark a significant reinforcement of the Primark leadership structure as the brand prepares for a potential standalone future.