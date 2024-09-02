Astley Clarke and Edge of Ember merged under new leadership

British jewellery brands Astley Clarke and Edge of Ember have announced they are merging to “forge a new chapter in the world of luxury accessories”.

In a statement, Aeternum Holding, the parent company of Astley Clarke, said the merger symbolises a “strategic blend of heritage and innovation,” as they look to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiencies.

As part of this transition, Scott Thomson, who has served as chief executive of Astley Clarke since 2013, will be stepping down, and Singaporean-born entrepreneur Lynette Ong, founder of Edge of Ember, will take the helm of both brands.

Lynette Ong takes the helm of Astley Clarke and Edge of Ember

Markus D. Lampe, chief executive of Aeternum Holding, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Scott for his exceptional leadership at Astley Clarke over the past 11 years, during which he has built one of London’s most admired premium jewellery brands. As we welcome Lynette, a visionary female entrepreneur, to lead both Astley Clarke and Edge of Ember, we are excited to embark on a new chapter for these two iconic brands.

“Under her leadership, consumers can look forward to exquisitely designed jewellery that not only captures the essence of modern elegance but is also crafted with a conscious commitment to sustainability and empowerment with a focus on consumer experience —values that are deeply important to us as an investor."

Lynette Ong portrait Credits: Edge of Ember / Astley Clarke

Each jewellery brand will continue to operate its own consumer and wholesale channels, maintaining their distinct identities and collections, but with a centralised team “focused on shared innovation and operational efficiency”.

Astley Clarke was founded in 2006 and specialises in demi-fine and fine jewellery designed for everyday wear, featuring recycled metals and responsibly sourced gemstones. Edge of Ember offers contemporary and ethical jewellery crafted with recycled metals and lab-grown diamonds.

Ong added: “I am excited to step into this role and lead both Astley Clarke and Edge of Ember into their next phase of growth.

“By combining our strengths, and leveraging the shared learnings from both, we will be well-positioned to unlock huge potential of each brand and continue to create exceptional jewellery that resonates with our customers.”