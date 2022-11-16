Auction house to sell unsold Made.com stock

The unsold UK stock of Made.com is to be sold at an auction house after the homeware and furniture retailer fell into administration earlier this month.

Nottingham-based John Pye Auctions has been appointed by Made.com’s administrators from PwC.

Sales are expected to begin in the third week of November.

It comes after Made.com was bought by high street fashion giant Next last week for 3.4 million pounds in a pre-pack administration.

Earlier this year, Made.com announced plans to expand its presence in the fashion market by acquiring Trouva, a London-based marketplace for independent boutiques.