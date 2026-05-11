Audemars Piguet becomes official timekeeper of Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour
Swiss haute horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet is strengthening its commitment to premium sport by entering the professional padel circuit through a dual strategic alliance. The brand becomes the official timekeeper of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour and, at the same time, has signed a collaboration with Spain's Agustín Tapia, the current world number one.
As part of the agreement, Audemars Piguet will have a presence throughout the international circuit season with on-court clocks, branding at tournaments and visibility in global broadcasts. With this move, the brand aims to strengthen its positioning in what they consider “one of the fastest-growing sports with the greatest international potential”.
The move aligns with the company's strategy to consolidate its presence in areas linked to luxury, performance and exclusivity.
Through sport, Audemars Piguet seeks to expand its connection with new global audiences and strengthen its visibility in key markets through high-impact media platforms, according to a press release shared by the company.
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