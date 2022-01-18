Australian brand Frankie4 opens US headquarters, debuts physical store

Footwear brand Frankie4 has announced the opening of its US headquarters in Seattle, as well as the launch of its first brick and mortar store in the region.

The announcement closely follows the Australian brand’s online e-commerce store debut in the US, as it continues to implement its growth strategy in the country.

Its leather footwear collection consists of patent-designed foot support and its stores offer private, expert fittings for customers who are looking to have a more personalised experience.

Frankie4’s global CEO, Cathay Barnett, said in a news release that the brand is looking forward to its “continuous growth” in the market.

She noted on the label: “A predominantly women-led brand, we have taken women’s footwear and redesigned shoes specifically for our unique feet - delivering fashion and comfort without sacrificing one over the other.”

The brand also suggested it is looking to grow on a global scale, stating that its US expansion “firmly signifies Frankie4’s commitment” to this strategy.

As part of the store, located in Capitol Hill, customers can book ‘Bring Your Bubble’ events during which they can bring a small group with them to enjoy a private shopping experience, in adherence to the latest CDC regulations and guidelines.