Australian brand Le Specs to open UK warehouse

Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has announced plans to open its first UK fulfillment centre as it looks to become more competitive in the local and European markets.

The warehouse, set to launch in partnership with James and James Global Fulfillment, intends to significantly reduce shipping times, pushing for quicker deliveries.

It also wishes to offer a more seamless shopping experience for local customers, with no duty charges or tax payments to be required.

Through these aspects, the goal is to reach a growing consumer base in the region, making it easier for such a target group to speedily and efficiently access Le Specs products.

In a release, Hamish Tame, creative director of the brand, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support in the UK for Le Specs, so it was important for us to take the customer experience to the next level.

“With a local presence, we can deliver faster, more efficiently, and with that personal touch our customers know and love.”

Founded in 1979, Le Specs has formed into a celebrity-favourite eyewear label. In the UK, the brand is currently stocked in multi-brand giants like Harrods, Fenwick, John Lewis and Harvey Nichols, as well as smaller boutiques located throughout the region.