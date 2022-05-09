Australian Fashion Council launches fashion certification trademark

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) has announced the introduction of the Australian Fashion Trademark to help both local and international customers better identify fashion from the region.

AFC hopes the introduction of the trademark will drive industry growth, create jobs and contribute more to the local economy, ultimately aiming to future-proof the Australian fashion and textile industry.

For brands to become Australian Fashion Trademark certified, they must meet at least two of the organisation’s criteria, which include demonstrating a contribution to jobs and the local economy, offering Australian-made and owned products, having a majority of Australian employees and tax domiciled.

Certified brands are also required to pledge commitment to authentic Australian design, with the responsibility “to uphold the creative integrity” of the nation, as well as hold social and environmental impact commitments.

Additionally, four key pillars for Australian design have also been outlined by the organisation – effortless style, raw nature, boundless optimism and fearless innovation. The pillars hope to help the region establish a distinct brand identity.

“More than a trademark…”

The AFC was awarded a federal grant to create the fashion certification trademark in May 2021 following its campaign to drive demand for Australian brands.

“More than a trademark, this is an opportunity to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent,” said AFC CEO, Leila Naja Hibri, in a press release. “The Australian Fashion Trademark will be a driving force in building the industry’s growth trajectory to deliver substantial economic, social and environmental aims over the next ten years.”

Brands will be able to apply for the new certification through a dedicated website, with a further multi-channel campaign and consumer website also set to launch, initially in Australia, in August 2022. A UK site will also be introduced in September 2022, set with the goal of aligning with the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement.