Australian retailers fight Amazon with 160million e-commerce warehouse

Aussie retailers are fighting omni-present Amazon with strike in its home turf: a 160 million dollars automated e-commerce warehouse.

The warehouse, created by Toll, will be built upon 50 million dollars’ worth of automation. The advanced technology reduced the staff need to a tenth of its original size, highlighted Australian media over the weekend.

The warehouse can deliver to people’s homes or to stores and, according to sources close to the matter, it should only take three hours to go from the time of order to delivery.

Specialty Fashion Group Ltd (ASX: SFH), parent group to City Chic, Millers and Rivers brands, will take up about 40 percent of the warehouse.

Over the next months, Specialty Fashion will close at least 300 of its 1,000 stores so that only the profitable ones remain, reports ‘The Motley fool´.