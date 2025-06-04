Authentic Brands expands partnership with Boardriders Japan

Authentic Brands Group has expanded its partnership with Boardriders Japan (BRJ) to include the Volcom and Spyder brands in the region.

In a statement, the New York-based brand development and licensing company said the strategic agreement builds upon its existing partnership with BRJ, which oversees the regional business for Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element, and VonZipper.

With the addition of Volcom and Spyder, BRJ now manages all retail, wholesale, and e-commerce operations for eight of Authentic’s action and outdoor sports brands across Japan as Authentic looks to deliver “premium experiences and sustained growth” in the region.

David Brooks, executive vice president of action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “BRJ has consistently demonstrated strong operational capabilities, from dynamic retail execution to design-driven product development. We are confident this expansion will deliver meaningful growth and brand impact across Japan.”

Sammy Yoo, president of BRJ, added: “We are honoured to take on this next chapter with Volcom and Spyder. These brands resonate strongly with Japanese consumers, and we look forward to elevating their presence through premium retail, digital engagement, and compelling product assortments that reflect both their unique DNA and local market needs.”

Authentic adds that as Volcom and Spyder integrate into the BRJ portfolio, consumers can expect “a renewed focus on design innovation, performance, and elevated experiences, both online and in-store”.

Wesley Chu, president of Asia Pacific at Authentic, said: “Japan is a cornerstone market for Authentic’s portfolio of iconic brands. This expansion is not only a testament to BRJ’s outstanding execution but also a reflection of our long-term commitment to deepening consumer connections in Asia.

“With Volcom and Spyder, we see tremendous opportunity to scale brand influence through community, creativity, and differentiated retail experiences.”