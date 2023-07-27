Authentic Brands Group acquires Rockport

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform that owns Ted Baker, has acquired US footwear brand Rockport, which filed for Chapter 11 in June.

In a statement, Authentic said that Rockport would expand its diverse footwear portfolio, offering “comfort and technical product innovation,” alongside brands, including Hunter Boots, which the group acquired the intellectual property for last month.

Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive of Authentic, said: "Rockport’s core consumer is more active than ever. The brand’s offering is a perfect addition to our portfolio with opportunities for category expansion into apparel, accessories, outerwear, travel and more.

“There is a significant addressable market, presenting opportunities for the brand to evolve into a full lifestyle offering with a focus on innovation and comfort.”

Authentic added that it is looking to propel Rockport to “new heights and unlock its full potential,” and the brand’s footwear design, wholesale and e-commerce operations in the US will be taken over by full-service fashion footwear company Marc Fisher, which is also the US footwear partner for Authentic-owned Nine West, Hunter Boots and Bandolino.

Marc Fisher, chief executive of Marc Fisher Footwear, added: “We are excited to partner with Authentic on Rockport, a brand with great consumer equity. Rockport’s strong connection to its core consumer presents compelling growth opportunities within the men's footwear market, and we look forward to continuing to build upon its foundation with Authentic.”

Rockport is available in more than 60 countries worldwide.