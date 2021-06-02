Authentic Brands Group completes acquisition of outdoor brand Eddie Bauer

Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and retail enterprise SPARC Group have completed their acquisition of US outdoor brand Eddie Bauer.

“We are thrilled to welcome this iconic American outdoor brand into our portfolio,” said ABG founder and chair Jamie Salter in a release. “Eddie Bauer comes at an exciting time for ABG and SPARC as the outdoor market opportunity is growing significantly across the globe.”

ABG said it will own Eddie Bauer’s intellectual property and the brand’s core operating business will become a part of the SPARC portfolio of brands.

Eddie Bauer’s headquarters will remain in the Seattle area under the leadership of current CEO Damien Huang.