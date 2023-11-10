Authentic Brands Group extends Aldo partnership for Roxy footwear

Authentic Brands Group has expanded its partnership with the Aldo Group, which will now be taking on the design, production and distribution of Roxy footwear for women and girls in the US and Canada.

Authentic acquired Roxy as part of its takeover of lifestyle group Boardriders earlier this year, snapping up the water sports brand alongside an array of similar labels.

Now, through the extended relationship, Aldo’s mission will be to take Roxy into its next phase of growth within the footwear category, adopting the brand’s design ethos in order to produce the new line.

In a release, president of product services at the Aldo Group, Jonathan Frankel, said: “We are excited to continue building our relationship with Authentic, the leading global brand-builder and marketing powerhouse.

“The partnership will unlock the full potential of the Roxy brand in the women’s and girls' footwear categories. We plan on drawing from the brand’s lively and effortlessly cool DNA, combining fresh and novel concepts that will further cement Roxy’s position in the action sports industry.”

In his own statement, David Brooks, EVP, action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with the Aldo Group.

“Aldo, a leader in the footwear space, will bring an unmatched expertise in design and quality to this legendary brand. Through the partnership, Aldo will create a Roxy footwear line that stays true to the brand ethos that consumers know and love.”