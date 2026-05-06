Authentic Brands Group eyes IPO as sales outpace expectations

Jamie Salter, the chief executive of Authentic Brands Group, has said the company is planning to go public soon as it outpaces its five-year goal of achieving 100 billion dollars in sales.

Speaking at the Reuters Momentum AI event, Salter said the target will be reached quicker if “we pull off the deals that we’re currently working on”, which could ultimately result in over 50 billion dollars in sales by the end of the year.

Salter didn’t elaborate on specific details of the IPO plan other than stating he would serve in a different position if the filing went through.

Authentic, the parent company of Dockers and Guess, has previously attempted to go public twice, but had been “bought out for way more than we were going public for”, Salter said.

The company is currently focused on its M&S strategy centred around kids entertainment brands and hospitality, while AI implementation is improving the efficiency of business development efforts.