Authentic Brands Group said to be among parties interested in Hunter

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the owner of Reebok, Juicy Couture and Ted Baker, is reportedly among a group of parties mulling a potential acquisition of footwear brand Hunter.

According to Sky News, the private equity firm has expressed interest in a potential deal, however it is currently unclear how serious Authentic was about a takeover.

The sale process for the British heritage brand, which is being run by AlixPartners, comes after Hunter was said to have secured a seven million pounds funding from shareholders and lenders to save the business.

The bootmaker was rescued in 2020 via a 16.5 million pound capital injection amid poor trading further exacerbated by the pandemic.

Much of its struggle came with the cancellation of live events and music festivals, like Glastonbury, where Hunter boots had cemented a strong customer base.

Founded in 1856, the company has established itself as a quintessential British brand, securing two royal warrants and boasting the likes of Kate Moss among its fans.

Pall Mall Legacy owns the majority of Hunter’s shares, alongside sportswear conglomerate Pentland Group and private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners.