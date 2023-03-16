Authentic Brands Group signs licensing deal with G-III for Nautica womenswear

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has announced the signing of a strategic and long-term licensing deal with G-III Apparel Group for Nautica’s womenswear apparel.

Beginning January 2024, the agreement will see G-III design, manufacture and distribute the brand’s sportswear, jeans, tailored clothing and dresses for women in the US and Canada.

The deal will start with phased category launches, beginning with jeanswear.

In a release, the company said that Nautica will be distributed to “better department stores”, digital channels and the brand’s own stores and North American website, as well as global franchise stores.

Authentic’s chief brand officer, Jarrod Weber, commented: “We are proud to partner with G-III as our new Nautica women’s partner.

“G-III has a proven track record of unparalleled expertise in product development across a range of categories with a well-established network of prominent retailers.

“We look forward to enhancing Nautica’s core offerings for women, an important consumer segment for the brand, in partnership with industry leader G-III.”

G-III, an American clothing company, already boasts a strong portfolio of brands it designs and manufactures for, including the likes of DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and Calvin Klein.

With the addition of Nautica, the group is hoping to add further diversification to its portfolio and drive the brand into a new era of growth.