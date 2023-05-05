Authentic Brands Group strikes licensing deal with Aldo for Ted Baker goods

Authentic Brands Group has announced the signing of a long-term licensing agreement with the Aldo Group for Ted Baker’s footwear, handbags and small leather goods.

With the deal, the group will take responsibility for the design, production and distribution of Ted Baker products at a wholesale level in the US and Canada.

It also involves the design, production and distribution of footwear through the brand’s direct channels, including its e-commerce site and global store network.

The agreement will start with the brand’s spring 2024 collection, with the group to work alongside Ted Baker’s London-based team to develop footwear and handbag collections.

In a release, Jarrod Weber, Authentic’s group president lifestyle and chief brand officer, said the decision to go with Aldo was based on their “dedication and commitment”.

Weber continued: “They bring unmatched expertise in footwear and handbags, and we are confident that through this partnership, Ted Baker will continue to deliver the expert design and high-quality products for which the brand is known and loved.”

The link up follows a series of changes at Ted Baker since Authentic acquired the brand in August 2022 – namely that of the departure of the brand’s CEO and other top executives as part of a “broader transformation process”.

Authentic then struck up a licensing and operating deal with UK-based PDS Group to handle Ted Baker’s business in the region.