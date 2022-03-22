Authentic Brands Group suspends retail and e-commerce in Russia

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has announced the suspension of its retail and e-commerce operations in Russia in light of its ongoing attack on Ukraine.

In a statement, the company said it had been working over several weeks with its partners to suspend its branded operations in the region.

It added: “In some cases, partner operations were suspended immediately. In other cases, due to contractual issues, the suspension of partner operations took longer to come into effect.”

ABG owns the licensing for the likes of Juicy Couture, Aéropostale, Eddie Bauer, Nine West and Forever 21.

On Saturday, March 19, the company announced that, with the exception of Reebok, it did not have any branded store operations in Russia at the time, as it looked to take the necessary steps to suspend Reebok operations. A day later it confirmed it was successful with the move.

In addition, ABG also stated that it has made donations to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and 7, The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, which is supporting humanitarian efforts and providing aid to those in need.

Further donations by the company will be made through a 1:1 employee matching gift programme, through which ABG will match donations by its employees to the UNHCR.