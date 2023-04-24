Authentic Brands names Versa Group as Geoffrey Beene licensee

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has announced that Versa Group, a leading manufacturer of men’s apparel, will produce and distribute men's dress shirts for Geoffrey Beene.

In a statement, Authentic said the products will be available at a wide range of department stores, speciality retailers, and online across North America from this spring.

The collection it adds will stay true to Geoffrey Beene’s designs, “with a focus on expansion to new audiences” by infusing the menswear products with multiple technological elements, such as four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-free properties. In addition, the collection will include Repreve, a recycled performance fibre made from plastic bottles.

Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands at Authentic, said: “We are thrilled to announce our newest partnership for Geoffrey Beene. Authentic’s partnership with Versa Group will build upon Geoffrey Beene’s deep heritage while offering uniquely designed products that elevate the brand’s men’s offerings.”

Marc Seruya, chief executive officer at Versa, added: “We look forward to our partnership with Authentic for Geoffrey Beene. By utilising our technology, we are able to introduce the brand to new audiences while bringing quality products to our loyal customers.”

Authentic purchased the heritage brand, along with Izod, Van Heusen, and Arrow, from PVH Corp in 2021 for 223 million US dollars.