Authentic establishes operating partner network for Guess in US and Canada

Authentic Brands Group is moving into the next phase of its growth strategy for Guess with the appointment of operating partners in the US and Canada, seeing it expand into new categories, such as homeware.

Centric Brands LLC has been tasked with overseeing children’s apparel, sleepwear and accessories alongside men’s sleepwear, underwear, and small leather goods, belts and cold-weather accessories. Vandale Industries, Inc. will lead women’s intimates and sleepwear, Orly Shoe Corporation will helm socks and slippers and E.S. Originals, Inc. will take on children’s footwear.

Guess will further expand into homeware through a deal with Creative Home Ideas/YMF, which will oversee bedding, bath, rugs, lighting, kitchenware, outdoor accessories, pet products and more from the home category.

The appointments build on Authentic’s continued effort to expand the Guess name after acquiring the intellectual property rights of the brand last year. Next to taking Guess private, Authentic sought to strengthen Guess’ lifestyle offering and expand its North American presence through partnerships with “best-in-class operators”.

In a statement, Authentic’s global president of sports & lifestyle, Jarrod Weber, recognised Guess’ existing positioning in the market, and added that the group’s focus was on continuing to develop the brand “in thoughtful ways” by “bringing consumers the categories they expect from Guess while ensuring every product reflects the style, quality and point of view that have made it iconic”.