Authentic eyes North America and Europe expansion of Reebok with Slam Jam partnership

Authentic Brands Group is planning an expansion of its Reebok brand across the US, Canada, Central and Eastern Europe via a new strategic partnership with Slam Jam.

The premium lifestyle company and distributor will work together with the sportswear brand’s global design and supplier hub, RDG, to bring the brand to key global retail partners, a press release revealed.

In a statement, Luca Benini, who founded Slam Jam in 1989, said the company was “excited to embark on this journey” with a brand that “has been pushing the edges of culture through sport and lifestyle for generations”.

The partnership marks another step in Authentic’s mission to globally expand Reebok’s presence, this time prioritising the opening of new retail opportunities that resonate with each market’s communities.

For Steve Robaire, EVP, Reebok at Authentic, Slam Jam represents the ideal partner to “help usher Reebok into its next era” with “their history, credibility and connection to top retailers”.

“This partnership reflects a complete rebirth of our strategy, bringing Reebok to market with a sharp cultural lens and the authenticity that Slam Jam has embodied for over three decades,” Robaire continued.

Since acquiring Reebok from Adidas in 2022, Authentic has set out to incorporate its third-party licensing model into the foundations of the sportswear brand, securing such deals across several regions to further Reebok’s presence on the international market.