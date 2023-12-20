Authentic partners with Liberated Brands for outdoor brands

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, has signed a strategic partnership with Liberated Brands (Liberated) for it to take on its action and outdoor sports brands across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Indonesia.

In a statement, Authentic said that Liberated would take over the operations of the brands’ extensive retail network of more than two hundred locations, as well as e-commerce and marketing operations for Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element, VonZipper, and Honolua across the region.

Supporting the transition will be Greg Healy, global and APAC president of the former Boardriders company, who will transition into a new role as Liberated’s president of APAC, overseeing the strategic growth framework for Liberated’s brand portfolio.

Todd Hymel, founder and chief executive of Liberated, said: “We are thrilled to announce our expanded partnership with Authentic. With a shared vision of enhancing the retail experience for consumers, both online and in-store, we look forward to introducing seamless shopping experiences, curated collections and unique experiences that resonate with a dedicated and growing audience.”

David Brooks, executive vice president of action and outdoor sports and lifestyle at Authentic, added: "We are excited to welcome a new chapter of growth for these iconic brands. These regions hold a special significance for Quiksilver and Billabong, as both brands were born amidst the vibrant surf culture of Australia.

“There is no better leader than Greg to continue connecting the brands with an active and passionate community that shares our same love for surf and lifestyle.”

Additional information on the brands’ upcoming regional activity is expected to be announced in 2024.