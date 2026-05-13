Authentic partners with Mercado Libre to expand fashion brands in Mexico

Authentic Brands Group has announced a strategic partnership with Mercado Libre to expand its fashion and lifestyle brands across Mexico through the Latin American retailer’s online marketplace platform.

The agreement will grow the presence of brands including Reebok, Champion, Aéropostale, Nine West, Nautica and Dockers in the Mexican market. The companies said the collaboration could expand further across Latin America in the future.

The partnership forms part of Authentic’s wider marketplace strategy focused on growing its global portfolio through regional digital platforms. The company said Mercado Libre’s logistics, marketplace and advertising infrastructure would support localised growth and improve consumer access to its brands.

In a statement, Authentic's global head of marketplaces, Tim Derner, said: “Our marketplace strategy is focused on partnering with the best platforms that have the scale and infrastructure to unlock growth for our brands. Mercado Libre’s regional expertise gives us the ability to expand our portfolio in a way that’s digitally led, locally relevant, and built for scale.”

José Gurmendez, Mercado Libre's senior director, added: “We’re proud to partner with Authentic to introduce and grow a portfolio of globally recognised brands on our platform, starting in Mexico. Together, we’re enhancing the shopping experience while building a strong foundation for future regional expansion.”