  • Authentic partners with Profile to launch Billabong big & tall and plus collection

Authentic partners with Profile to launch Billabong big & tall and plus collection

By Prachi Singh

Credits: Billabong blog

Authentic Brands Group has announced a partnership with Profile Ent., specialists in the big & tall and plus women’s apparel categories, for Billabong apparel.

Through the agreement, the company said, Profile will take on manufacturing, wholesale and the distribution of Billabong big & tall mens as well as plus women’s apparel across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are very excited to kick off this partnership with Profile. Profile is a leader in the big & tall and plus apparel space and offers an unmatched expertise in both,” said David Brooks, EVP, Action & Outdoor Sports, Lifestyle, Authentic.

The first Billabong big & tall and plus collections will be available in spring 2024 at major Big & Tall and Plus retailers as well as across various retailer e-commerce channels.

“We are proud to partner with Authentic to bring this active lifestyle brand to our robust distribution platform,” added Profile Ent. president, Frank Riech.

