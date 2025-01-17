Authentic partners with SCI to expand Reebok’s presence in golf

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has partnered with Sports Casuals International (SCI), a global sports apparel design and manufacturing company, to expand Reebok’s footprint in the golf category.

Through the partnership, the company said in a release, SCI will design, manufacture and distribute Reebok-branded adult performance golf apparel for men and women. This partnership aligns with Reebok’s recent signing of professional golf star Bryson DeChambeau and his team, LIV Golf’s Crushers GC.

With SCI as Reebok’s apparel partner, the brand welcomes a head-to-toe offering, with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the brand’s global hub for design, development and innovation, handling the creation and distribution of golf footwear.

“Reebok’s re-entry into performance golf is a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution. By combining SCI’s unmatched expertise in design and manufacturing with Reebok’s brand DNA, we’re delivering a fresh, disruptive approach to golf performance,” said Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic.

Adding to this, Todd Krinsky, Reebok CEO, said: “Golf is undergoing a cultural transformation and Reebok is uniquely positioned to shake up the sport with products that bring performance, style and accessibility to a broader audience.”

The company added that product assortment will be available through various retail channels, including department stores, specialty retailers and online platforms.