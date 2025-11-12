Authentic reportedly eyeing a takeover of Missoni

Authentic Brands Group is said to be close to taking over Italian luxury brand Missoni. According to sources for WWD, exclusive negotiations remain ongoing, with a deal expected to close by the end of the year.

Authentic, the parent company of Reebok and Champion, is believed to have become the leading bidder after its competitor, WHP Global, lost interest in the deal. It is understood that WHP is instead pursuing a purchase of Lands’ End, WWD said.

Missoni declined to comment on the reports. FashionUnited has contacted Authentic with a request to comment.

Speculation had previously surrounded Authentic’s alleged interest in taking over Marc Jacobs from LVMH. It is now understood that the US brand management group recently ended such negotiations and LVMH is no longer looking to sell the brand.

“It’s on hold for now,” a source said to WWD. “It could be for a year, two years, or forever. No one knows.”

In regards to Missoni, sources told the media outlet that the luxury label fits well into Authentic’s portfolio, aligning with the group’s mission of acquiring brands with global potential and the ability to adapt to its licensing model.

The Missoni family owns 58.8 percent of the brand’s shares, while the remaining portion is owned by investor Gondo Strategico Italiano, which purchased a stake in 2018. The company is currently being led by chief executive officer Livio Proli.

Missoni’s appeal has increased recently on the back of management restoring its profitability. According to media reports, the company’s EBITDA in 2024 rose from 2.1 million euros in the year prior to 16.6 million euros. Net income also swung from a loss to 8.9 million euros.