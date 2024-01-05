Authentic secures partnership for DC Shoes

Authentic Brands Group has announced a new partnership with footwear specialist BBC International for its skateboarding brand DC Shoes.

Akin to similar third-party deals made for other Authentic-owned brands, the agreement will see BBC take on global design and sourcing for DC and its selection of footwear and snowboard boots, as well as the label’s wholesale distribution across the US and Canada.

In a release, David Brooks, EVP of action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “We’re delighted to partner with BBC for DC Shoes, a brand that is deeply rooted in skate and streetwear culture.

“BBC shares in our vision to expand the brand’s global footprint and provide products that our brand fans will love.”

Through this latest partnership, Authentic is hoping to take DC Shoes through its next phase of growth and expansion, as it looks to “navigate the delicate balance between tradition and innovation”.

Speaking on the deal, Seth Campbell, corporate president at BBC, added: “We are thrilled to be a part of a great brand, DC Shoes, which holds a significant place in the hearts and minds of consumers.

“With DC Shoes, we see an opportunity to tap into a new audience, introduce new innovations and uphold the brand's strong DNA and heritage.”