Authentic to expand Nautica in Brazil with Altomax

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development and licensing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Altomax, a company specialising in premium underwear and socks, and owner of several well-known brands in the Brazilian market, to expand its Nautica brand in Brazil.

Under the long-term agreement, Altomax will oversee the development, production, launch, and distribution of Nautica’s underwear and sock categories for men, women, and kids throughout Brazil.

In a statement, Authentic said the new range of underwear and socks for the region will deliver “comfort, quality and the signature nautical-inspired style that defines the brand worldwide,” offering versatile essentials to elevated everyday pieces.

The debut Nautica by Altomax collection of socks and underwear for men, women, children, and youth will be available online and in select stores across Brazil starting in the first half of 2026.

Bruno Pedroso, vice president and head of Brazil – lifestyle at Authentic, owner of Nautica, said: “Brazil is a key market for Authentic, and we are thrilled to partner with Altomax to bring Nautica into an important new category.

“Altomax’s leadership in socks and underwear, combined with Nautica’s strong brand equity, positions us to build a powerful business in Brazil and expand the brand’s connection with consumers in the region.”

André Parize, chief executive of Grupo Altomax, added: “We are extremely proud of this partnership with Nautica. We believe that combining our expertise in production and distribution with the brand’s global strength and prestige will result in a highly relevant and valuable collection for Brazilian consumers.”

Altomax is a leading textile manufacturer in Latin America, specialising in premium underwear and socks, with an annual output exceeding 150 million units. It owns the brands Altomax, Hoahi, and Rafa Parize, alongside a licensing portfolio that includes Reebok, Polo Wear, and Warner Bros.