  • Avery Dennison adds Silver Crystal Group to its portfolio

Avery Dennison adds Silver Crystal Group to its portfolio

By Prachi Singh

Credits: Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison has completed the acquisition of Silver Crystal Group, an established player in sports apparel customization and application across in-venue, direct-to-business, and e-commerce platforms.

The company said in a statement that Silver Crystal Group is now a part of the apparel solutions business within the solutions group of Avery Dennison, expanding its Embelex portfolio.

Avery Dennison serves several industries including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company reported sales of 9 billion dollars in 2022.

Silver Crystal Group has been customising jerseys and apparel for professional sports organisations for over 25 years.

