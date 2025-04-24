Avery Dennison reports Q1 sales and earnings

Avery Dennison reported a slight dip in unaudited first-quarter sales, decreasing by 1.1 percent to 1.5 billion dollars. However, the company saw a positive trend in its organic sales, which grew by 1.2 percent.

Materials Group sales decreased 1.1 percent to 1.5 billion dollars and that of Solutions Group rose 2 percent to 668 million dollars.

"Both our Materials and Solutions Groups achieved strong results in a dynamic environment. We have a proven track record of delivering strong results across cycles, due to the strength of our overall franchise," commented Deon Stander, president and CEO.

Looking ahead, Stander acknowledged the prevailing uncertainty, stating, "While uncertainty is elevated, we are prepared for multiple scenarios as we progress through the year."

Based on the company’s "First Quarter 2025 Financial Review and Analysis" supplemental materials, Avery Dennison anticipates second-quarter reported earnings per share to be between 2.25 dollars and 2.45 dollars, with adjusted earnings per share projected in the range of 2.30 dollars to 2.50 dollars.