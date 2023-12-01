Avon names company veteran Kristof Neirynck CEO

Beauty giant Avon has announced that its current chief marketing officer and managing director for Western Europe, Kristof Neirynck, is to become chief executive officer.

Neirynck, who has been with the company for 25 years, will succeed Angela Cretu, who will remain at the company to support and contribute to Avon as an advisor.

During her time at the Natura & Co-owned brand, Cretu was credited with overseeing the initiation of a “successful turnaround strategy”, while further streamlining the operating model and simplifying the portfolio.

Meanwhile, Neirynck was said to have driven a “complete brand relaunch” during his two years as chief marketing officer, while helping to achieve significant gross margin improvement.

He took on the additional role of managing director for Western Europe in early 2023 and has since been understood to have improved the region’s profitability and stabilised its direct selling channel.

Prior to Avon, Neirynck had served as chief marketing officer for Global Brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), overseeing a portfolio of over 20 labels representing four billion dollars in sales globally.

In addition to Neirynck’s appointment, it was also revealed that Alessandro Carlucci was to be rejoining Natura & Co as an adviser, to assist on Avon’s continued turnaround and plans for future growth. Carlucci had served as CEO of Natura from 2005 to 2014.