Aybl founders face legal dispute with Gymshark's Lewis Morgan

British activewear brand Aybl has become embroiled in a legal dispute between its founders and one of its largest shareholders.

Lewis Morgan, a co-founder of Gymshark who invested 7 million pounds in Aybl in 2021 in exchange for a 20 percent stake, is reportedly suing brothers Reiss and Kristian Edgerton over his departure from the business, according to The Times.

Morgan alleges he was removed from the company under unfair circumstances and claims his position as both a director and employee was terminated following a short-notice meeting.

High Court filings seen by The Times allege that changes to Aybl's corporate structure reduced the value at which Morgan could sell his shares, while Morgan further claimed he was pushed out after refusing to include part of his stake in a proposed public listing.

The Edgerton brothers have rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded. They argue that Morgan's involvement in Dubai-based supplements and energy drink business Ownkind created a conflict of interest, claiming the venture competed with Aybl's expansion ambitions beyond apparel.

The legal dispute comes as Aybl continues on a rapid growth trajectory, with the athleisure brand recently reporting revenues of more than 72 million pounds for the 15 months to June 2025, while profit after tax more than doubled to 9.4 million pounds.