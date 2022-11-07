Azores Life Science secures 500,000 euros to accelerate Ignae

Azores Life Science, founders of biotechnology-led skincare brand Ignae, have secured a 500,000-euro research and development grant to accelerate its innovative skincare.

In a statement, Azores Life Science said that the grant, awarded under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, would be used to explore the properties of microalgae and macroalgae and its applications in skincare, haircare and wellness.

The investment would also assist Ignae to continue its focus on longevity and healthy ageing and help the brand launch new innovative products.

Miguel Pombo, founder of Azores Life Science, said: “These developments have the potential to make a changing, fundamental difference in this area, so we are extremely excited with what this grant will allow us to do in a very short term, and the impact we anticipate in the market with these promising new technologies.

“The origin of the company is in research and development and our vision is not to only develop the brand, but also to look at the Azores, as a wellspring for innovative and expressive biology and biotechnology.”

Azores Life Science awarded research and development grant

Azores Life Science is also looking to expand into other categories and enhance its existing ingredient portfolio. One of its current assets includes the patent-pending EPC Factor, which enhances the bio-absorption of the encapsulated natural substances from plants and algae extracts, while overcoming the usual hurdles in terms of efficacy and stability, being formulated without the usual chemicals found in similar ingredients. The company plans to roll out the technology to its other ingredients, as well as other applications.

Commenting on the recent funding development, Claire Chung, chief executive and co-founder of Azores Life Science, added: “We are thrilled with the research and development grant which will enable us to accelerate our innovation pipeline. We possess a bacteria biobank and a pipeline of exciting new ingredients.

“Because our focus has always been on exploring the Azores, sustainably and ESG has been at the heart of our research and development strategy in discovering not only new ingredients but pioneering new processes that ensures the production & scaling is sustainable. We hope to be able to find new partners to help us commercialise and license our new ingredients.”