B Corp beauty brands form coalition, aim to improve sustainability standards

Over 30 certified B Corporations have formed a new coalition looking to improve the sustainability standards of the beauty industry.

The B Corp Beauty Coalition, which consists of the likes of The Body Shop, Rituals and Oneka, has stated that its mission is to “enable collaboration and exchange between companies”. This will involve identifying and sharing better practices, improving actions and publishing outcomes. It also hopes to aid customers in navigating the category and influence the further beauty industry to change socially and environmentally.

B Corp certified businesses have passed a number of assessments by the eco and ethical organisation, meeting its high standards of social and environmental impact.

In a release, the founding member of the coalition, Davide Bollati, said: “We have become increasingly uncomfortable with the social and environmental footprint of the beauty industry and concluded our respective solo efforts to enable positive change can be enhanced through a partnership of mutual commitment.”

Bollati continued: “So, we have decided to form a coalition to leverage our combined strengths and deliver tangible benefits to beauty customers, communities, and the planet we share.”

The coalition will centre its efforts around four key issues it believes affects everyone: ingredient sourcing and sustainability, greener logistics, packaging responsibility, consistent and clear external messaging to customers.