Ba&sh launches second hand offering in US

French luxury label Ba&sh has become the next to join the resale industry, with the launch of a second hand offer in the US market.

Through ‘Ba&sh Second Hand’, customers are encouraged to take part in the circular lifecycle of pre-loved pieces via the new user-friendly system.

Developed with resale platform Archive, the dedicated site offers fewer listings than other resellers, a press release stated, allowing for less competition for sellers and a more straightforward approach for buyers.

It builds on Ba&sh’s ongoing circularity efforts, with it having already launched a similar resale programme in its home country of France last year.

According to the brand, the initiative was met with great success, seeing both strong supply and demand within the first two months.

Like its French counterpart, the US-based initiative will enable sellers to list used Ba&sh items for 50 percent of their original price.

Once sold, they can then select to redeem their earnings through 70 percent cash value or for full value of brand credit.

Next month, Ba&sh will also pilot an omnichannel element to the programme, extending a luxury, white-glove service to its VIP retail clients in select cities.

Initially starting with the retailer’s New York locations, related clients will be able to drop off any second hand Ba&sh items to a local store and the company will then resell it for them via Archive.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Desiree Thomas, CEO of Ba&sh North America, said: “We are so excited to finally be launching our resale programme in the US – the success of the programme in France has proven that our customers care deeply about circularity and sustainability, and it’s a core part of our strategy moving forward.”