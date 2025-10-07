Baazar Style Retail Limited posts strong Q2 driven by rapid retail expansion

Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL), a leading value fashion retailer in India, reported robust growth in its business update for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company’s revenue from operations surged to Rs 5,319 million, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 71 percent compared to the same quarter last year. This momentum was underpinned by strong same store sales growth (SSSG) of 22 percent and enhanced store productivity, with sales per sq. ft. (PSF) increasing to Rs 865/month versus the prior year.

The quarter was defined by rapid physical expansion, as BSRL crossed a milestone of 250 total stores across India, representing a substantial increase from 184 stores in Q2 FY25. The company added 20 new net stores during the quarter and expanded its total rental area to 22.96 lakh sq. ft. This aggressive expansion is primarily targeted at Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reflecting the rising demand for affordable fashion among value-conscious families.

Shreyans Surana, managing director of Baazar Style Retail Limited, expressed confidence in the company’s trajectory, stating: "We are delighted with the trajectory we are on. The 250-store mark, we see this not just as a milestone but as proof of the trust our customers have placed in us. Our mission remains the same — to make quality fashion accessible to every household, while keeping pace with evolving consumer aspirations."