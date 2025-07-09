Baazar Style Retail Limited reports 37 percent revenue growth in Q1 2026

Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL), a value fashion retailer in Eastern India, has announced a strong performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing its expanding footprint and resilience within India's retail landscape. For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, the company reported a substantial 37 percent year-on-year growth in standalone revenue from operations, reaching 3,777 million rupees.

Key operational highlights for the quarter further illustrate this strong performance. The company's sales per square feet (PSF) stood at 664 rupees per month, a slight improvement from the same period last year. BSRL's retail network expanded significantly, with the total store count reaching 232 stores, marking a 40 percent year-on-year increase from 166 stores. This expansion also led to a 41 percent year-on-year growth in total retail area. During the quarter, BSRL opened 22 new stores while closing four, resulting in a net addition of 18 stores.

While same store sales growth (SSSG) registered at negative 3 percent for the quarter due to the preponement of Eid into the fourth quarter of FY25, the combined growth for the six-month period to current year first quarter reflects an 8 percent increase.

"This quarter's results reflect the strength of our value-driven model and the trust our customers place in us. With a growing network of stores and continued emphasis on affordable style, we remain committed to making quality fashion accessible to every Indian household," stated Shreyans Surana, director, Baazar Style Retail Limited.

BSRL's strong performance further strengthens its position as a key player in the Indian value retail segment, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where affordability and variety continue to be significant drivers of customer footfall. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a family-focused value fashion retailer offering a wide array of apparel and lifestyle products.