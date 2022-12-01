Babor launches skincare coaching feature with Revieve

German skincare brand Babor has launched a personalised skin coaching experience to support customers after they have made a purchase.

Developed in partnership with beauty and wellness tech platform Revieve, ‘Babor Skin Coach’ builds on the brand’s efforts to enhance customer loyalty and commitment by encouraging customers to set skin goals and track changes in their skin following a purchase.

After receiving a recommended skincare routine, the feature allows users to create a profile where they can set goals, personalise their progress tracking and access routine and guidance information.

Through uploaded monthly selfies, consumers can visually track their progress, while the platform’s guidance will help to trace changes in the skin and continuously recommend products designed to achieve their goals.

Babor will pilot the first version of Skin Coach starting December in Germany and all of the brand’s European e-commerce stores, covering Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Over time, the company will add more functions and will eventually roll out the feature out into the US.

In a release, Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve, said: "We are delighted to see Babor strengthen its position as customers' first choice in the field of expert skin care by becoming the first brand in Europe that enables Revieve's Skin Coach to drive sustainable customer retention and build a more long-lasting relationship with their customers.”

The launch follows the unveiling of Babor’s Digital Skin Advisor, an experience that provides customers with a skin analysis and personalised skincare routine, also powered by Revieve.