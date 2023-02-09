Balenciaga and Kering Foundation partner with National Children’s Alliance

Luxury brand Balenciaga and the Kering Foundation have announced a new partnership with National Children’s Alliance (NCA) overseeing a three-year programme.

As part of the agreement, the duo will support NCA’s Mental Health Institute by facilitating access to trauma-focused cognitive behavioural training, as well as raising public awareness on child abuse and child protection.

Additionally, the NCA will provide education to Balenciaga about child protection and what can be done to promote the safety of children.

The move comes months after Balenciaga was confronted with an onslaught of criticism over two of its campaigns, one of which featured children holding toy bears wearing BDSM gear.

The Kering-owned brand quickly removed the two campaigns from its website and social media and, in multiple statements to the public, apologised for the imagery stating that it wanted to learn from its mistakes and identify ways in which it could contribute to end child exploitation.

Speaking on the NCA partnership, Cédric Charbit, president and CEO of Balenciaga, said in a release: “We were confronted with the reality and magnitude of childhood trauma during our listening tour where we engaged with several leading organisations and experts in the field of childhood trauma.

“Collectively, at Balenciaga we have listened and learned a lot through this experience, and we wanted to help, have a positive and lasting impact on children and their future who needed support but lacked access. We are grateful to support the work of NCA.”

According to the brand, the partnership will help NCA train nearly 2,000 professionals specialised in child abuse and up to an estimated 55,000 children will benefit from the healthcare supported by the programme.