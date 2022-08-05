Balenciaga strikes deal with Reliance Brands to bring brand to India

Luxury brand Balenciaga has signed a strategic deal with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), which will see the couture label enter the Indian market.

The long-term franchise agreement will make RBL Balenciaga’s exclusive partner in the region and marks the branding agency’s second deal with a Kering-owned label.

It previously struck a similar agreement with Bottega Veneta.

Founded initially in 1917, Balenciaga has gained significant traction in the luxury industry since its appointment of Demna Gvasalia as artistic director in 2015.

During his time at the brand, Gvasalia has driven notable brand collaborations and staged a number of fashion week spectacles that have continued to cement the brand’s reputation.

“Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited, in a release.

Mehta continued: “Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo and a consequent cult in the fashion industry has already created a strong footing throughout the world.”

RBL said that the brand’s interactions with the digital realm and social responsibilities has kept it at the forefront.

“It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and is using fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality,” concluded Mehta.