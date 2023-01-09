Balmain, Babor, Byredo: Major executive shifts in beauty define start of new year

The beginning of 2023 and the end of 2022 saw a number of shifts among leadership within the beauty industry, possibly defining how some of the market’s biggest brands will be taking on the upcoming year. FashionUnited has highlighted some of the most notable changes in executive leadership teams, and what impact they could have on the company’s near future.

Babor Beauty Group

Babor Beauty Group’s Tim Waller announced on LinkedIn that Tim Saunier has been selected as his successor for the role of president and CEO of Babor Americas. He has been with the company since 2021, serving as director marketing, in which he oversaw the global marketing of the Babor brand, was credited with sharpening the brand’s image and supported its strategic development. In his new position, Saunier has been tasked with further strengthening the brand and gaining market share in the US, Canada and the Caribbean. Waller will be moving on within the company to co-CEO and group brand president Babor & Premium Brands at the group’s German headquarters.

In Babor’s LinkedIn post, Saunier said on his appointment: “The team did an outstanding job so far and I am looking forward to lifting the brand to new heights based on this strong foundation. My goal is to position the brand firmly in the prestige skincare market while at the same time strengthening our heritage in professional skincare, leveraging our expertise and enhancing the consumer experience.”

Balmain Beauty

As Balmain Beauty begins to spin its wheels, the company has been on a hiring spree to snap up some well established leaders to take charge of its team. Most recently, the company appointed Hans Dorsinville as its first creative director, putting to use his 25 years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, according to WWD. Dorsinville previously served as chief creative officer at branding agency Gotham, as well as McCann Worldgroup, in a division dedicated to lifestyle, with a particular focus on Maybelline’s presence in emerging markets.

He has also held similar positions at content agency Select Worldwide, and founded Laird + Partners, where he served as executive vice president and senior group creative director, overseeing projects for Estée Lauder, Coty and Tommy Hilfiger. Balmain signed a long-term licensing agreement with Estée Lauder Companies in September, with the first products to launch under the new beauty label expected in autumn 2024.

Byredo

Byredo’s Ann-Margret Kearney announced on LinkedIn she would be stepping down from her role as the company’s chief brand officer, citing in the post that she desired “something different”. She served in the position for nearly three years after holding the role of global marketing director at Loewe. According to her account, she has now moved on to become non-executive director at female-founded tech company Moody. Her departure comes after Byredo was snapped up by beauty conglomerate Puig in a bid to strengthen its premium fragrance portfolio.

Kearney was succeeded by Marie Laure Dubuisson Minnaert, who joined the company after seven years at Longchamp. In another LinkedIn post, Minnaert said: “The recent acquisition by the Puig Group in May 2022 gives a new ambition: to make the brand more visible and accessible to a new audience, while keeping its integrity and creative relevance. An exciting challenge to be carried out with multicultural, humble and inspiring teams.”

Byredo. Image: Puig

Skinfix

Clinically active skincare brand Skinfix announced the appointment of Kerry Eagan as its new chief executive officer. Following the beginning of her career at beauty brand Bliss, Eagen went on to serve as a marketing consultant for Sephora while launching her own personal care line. She took a brief departure from the beauty industry to work at J.Crew as a customer relationship manager, returning later as the chief marketing officer of Caudalie Americas and then chief marketing officer of First Aid Beauty.

In a release, Skinfix said Eagen will help the brand to evolve its marketing strategy and partnership with Sephora as it looks to accelerate growth globally. Her appointment comes seven months after Virginie Milosevic was named as the company’s president. Skinfix’s recent growth has been linked to a previous investment round, which its founder Amy Gordinier has utilised to bring in new talent and support its expansion plans.

Beautycounter

American clean beauty label Beautycounter has selected Luana Bumacher as its vice president of product, marketing and communication. In her role, Bumacher will focus on overall brand strategy, product innovation, creative and communications. She has been tasked with amplifying the brand’s mission of expanding the access of “safer” products through building a community and movement via its products, the company told FashionUnited in a statement.

Bumacher brings to Beautycounter over 20 years of marketing executive experience, with previous leadership roles at the likes of Central Garden & Pet and Grove Collaborative. She also spent 18 years as a marketing executive and brand builder at Unilever, a global consumer goods company. Her most recent position at the firm was general manager of digital marketing and e-commerce for the Beauty and Personal care category.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

IFF has announced a number of new appointments across its executive leadership team, alongside its new long-term strategic and financial vision which comes as part of its strategic transformation. The company said it is planning to maintain its current four division structure until its new operating model, defined by three core markets, comes into effect at the end of 2023.

As of January 2023, IFF’s president of Nourish, Nicolas Mirzayantz has stepped down, with the company’s CEO Frank Clyburn stepping in to serve in an interim capacity until a replacement is named. Meanwhile, Ana Paula Mandonça, who was IFF’s president, Fragrance Ingredients, will now become senior vice president, Commercial Excellence, leading the company’s new Center for Commercial Excellence. Michael DeVeau has been appointed senior vice president, corporate finance and investor relations. Additionally, long-time IFF veteran Sabrya Meflah has been selected as president, Fine Fragrance, moving on from her role as vice president and regional general manager EMEA.