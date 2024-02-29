Balmain begins teasing first beauty drop

Ahead of its autumn/winter 2024 show on Wednesday, French luxury label Balmain offered a taste of what is to come for its soon-to-be-launched beauty brand in a new campaign.

‘Projet Confidentiel’, the title of the campaign, teased a luxury fragrance by Balmain Beauty, set to launch in September 2024.

In it, a matte-finished black unlabeled bottle with the Balmain PB logo on can be seen in a series of imagery and a video shot by Carlijn Jacobs, featuring model Akuol Deng Atem and the brand’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

On what is to come, Rousteing said in a release: “When I started at Balmain, I was dreaming about Balmain Beauty from the beginning.

“Beauty has always been part of my life. It’s the beginning of a new era and a new chapter we are all writing together.”

News of the Balmain beauty line first emerged in late 2022, when Estée Lauder Companies revealed it had struck a new licence agreement with the luxury brand to develop, produce and distribute its beauty-focused label.

At the time, the cosmetics conglomerate said that the line was expected to launch in autumn 2024, but did not outline any further details on the products apart from stating that they aimed to “transform the luxury and couture beauty world”.

The launch will expand on Balmain’s current beauty presence, with the company already operating Balmain Hair Couture, a line dedicated to hair styling and accessory products.