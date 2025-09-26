Banana Republic acquires fan-built brand archive, launches vintage platform

Banana Republic is honing in on its past. The Gap-owned brand is hoping to bring its history into a fresh light for a new generation through the acquisition of a fan-built archive, ‘Abandoned Republic’.

The digital platform, curated by archivist Robyn Adams, exhibits a selection of memorabilia, including illustrated catalogues and original store imagery, serving as a tribute to Banana Republic’s origin story and how the brand has been shaped over the years. “The archive lets us hold on to what made Banana Republic special while opening the door for new fans to discover it,” Adams said.

Banana Republic acquries ‘Abandoned Republic’. Credits: Banana Republic.

In her own statement, Meena Anvary, head of marketing at Banana Republic, said the decision to acquire the site, which will remain intact as part of the brand’s archives, sought to both recognise and appreciate the work of Adams, “ensuring their dedication continues to inspire and engage a broader community”.

Archival platform spotlights signature vintage pieces for new audience

Its acquisition coincides with the launch of Banana Republic Archive – for which Abandoned Republic therefore serves to deepen the storytelling. The new platform intends to celebrate the brand’s signature vintage pieces from eras past, such as its aviator jackets, linen shirts and utility vests.

From the perspective of Anvary, Banana Republic Archive “reintroduces the spirit of adventure and craftsmanship” that has defined the label from the start. “As a heritage brand, we celebrate one-of-a-kind pieces that let consumers express themselves, resurfacing timeless favourites that can be styled for today,” Anvary added.

Banana Republic Archive. Credits: Banana Republic.

The concept, available both online and in select stores, launches with a curated capsule by New York stylist and founder of The Society Archive, Marcus Allen. The collection features 70 vintage pieces, such as the 1992 Yellow Raincoat, a denim jumpsuit, cargo vests and plaid flannel shirts.

Brand reinvention starts to pay off in performance

Banana Republic's decision to explore a new, archive-focused realm comes as the brand continues to reinvent itself in the face of a challenging market. It ties into a rebranding initiated by parent company Gap Inc back in 2021, for which Banana Republic's heritage was also referenced with the goal of transforming the label’s roots into a modern style.

Transformation efforts have slowly paid off for the company. For FY24, comparable sales rose 1 percent, compared to a 7 percent decline in the year prior. Improvements continued into the most recent reporting period, Q2 of FY25, when comparable sales rose 4 percent. Gap said the “foundational work to re-establish the brand is resonating with consumers and beginning to show up in the results”.