Banana Republic launches expanded homeware selection

Banana Republic (BR), a Gap Inc. Brand, announced the expanded collection of BR Home, a selection of lifestyle and homeware pieces.

With the intention to further establish itself as a premium lifestyle brand, Banana Republic launched a spring collection containing bedding, rugs, pillows, and decor, which builds on its fall collection, ‘Art, Curated by Banana Republic’.

The focus will be put on craftsmanship and the “highest-quality materials and natural fibres”, such as European linen, cotton cashmere and organic cotton, as stated in the release.

Aaron Rose, head of commerce & experience for Banana Republic, said: “Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers’ lives at home, work and away. We know our customers care deeply about great style, design, and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their personal lifestyle.”

The collection is available online and in selected stores in the US, with prices ranging from 40 dollars for pillowcase sets up to 7,550 dollars for handwoven rugs.